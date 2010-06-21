Progressive School of L.I Haiti Genorsity

May, 2010 -- Elementary and middle school students at the Progressive School of Long Island have been responding with generosity and focus since the first news of the devastating earthquake that left Haitian cities in shambles. At this small, private, non-sectarian school, students have ample opportunity to make a difference by implementing their own ideas. The young people have raised $1,500 for Haiti to date by holding various fundraising events in the school. In addition, the school collected donations of tents, clothes, soap and other basic items which are being shipped to be distributed in Haiti through AMURT (Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team.)

A Progressive School graduate recently returned from Port Au Prince where he worked through AMURT. Prashanta Jacobson reports back that it is critical that people donate to small organizations like AMURT, which has been active in Haiti for two decades. “Big organizations, like Catholic Relief Services, are financially backing AMURT projects, because the AMURT workers are so good at collaborating with the Haitians, and providing them with what they really need.”

As a continued effort to contribute to earthquake relief in Haiti, The Progressive School of Long Island is dedicating the proceeds from their upcoming fair. World Day is a multicultural fair, in which the school will host games, artistic performances, hands-on crafts, and serve traditional cuisine from countries around the world, with half of the proceeds to be donated for Haitian relief