Prom Through the Parents’ Eyes: 10 stories

We’ve all seen the videos of high school seniors dressed to the nines in the parents’ driveways before getting in that limo to go to the prom.

But Newsday decided to turn the camera on Long Island parents to capture their emotions during this rite of passage. In the process we found one parent who feels blessed she’s still here to see her child off to the prom, and another dealing with the mixed emotions of going to the prom with a special-needs daughter.

We even found one parent who realized that when it comes to the magic of prom night, age is nothing but a number. Click below to view the videos. Hashtag your prom photos #LIProms on Twitter and Instagram, and you may see them on newsday.com.

And if you have a Prom Through the Parents’ Eyes story that you think we should know about, email josh.stewart@newsday.com.

Prom Through the Parents' Eyes videos