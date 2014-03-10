Property owners will discuss school sites

The Levittown Property Owners Association plans to meet Tuesday to discuss the future of two closed schools in the Island Trees School District.

The school district considered selling an 11-acre property on Farmedge Road in Levittown to a developer who wanted to build senior housing. But the district backed off and announced plans to form a citizens committee to study options for the property, after many residents opposed the idea.

The Geneva N. Gallow and Stephen E. Karopczyc schools closed more than 20 years ago.

Brian Fielding, a member of the Levittown Property Owners Association, said the group has invited members of the Levittown school board to attend the meeting, “to discuss the Farmedge land situation” going forward, he said.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. at the library, at 1 Bluegrass Lane in Levittown.