Public hearing on Brookhaven vodka distillery plan

The Town of Brookhaven might get its first distillery.



The town board is expected to hold a public hearing next month on a plan to build a vodka distillery at a Manorville corn and potato farm, town officials said Thursday during a work session.



The distillery, which also would brew hard cider, would be built on 2.8 acres owned by the Ringhoff family at County Road 51 and an off-ramp of County Road 111, said Councilman Dan Panico.



The plan, if approved by the town, would help the family keep working the farm, Panico said.

“We want to keep farmers farming and support the farmers in the area,” he said. “This would be the first of its kind, I believe, in the Town of Brookhaven.”



Panico said the plan is “in its infancy.” The land might be rezoned to residential zoning if that also allows the family to operate the distillery and the farm, he said. If not, it might be changed to light industrial zoning to permit the distillery.



The town board is expected to vote at its meeting Tuesday to set an Aug. 12 public hearing to allow public comment on the proposal.

