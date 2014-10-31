Public safety annex reopens in Huntington Station after recent unrest

The Town of Huntington has reopened its public safety annex in Huntington Station in response to community demands of more safety measures after recent violence in the hamlet.

The annex, at 53 Depot Rd., is to be open from 3 to 11 p.m. daily and be staffed with town public safety personnel.

The annex reopened Wednesday, two weeks after the Oct. 12 stabbing death of Maggie Rosales. Angry residents crowded into Huntington Town Hall last week to demand action.

"We have the annex so there's no reason why our public safety people can't be stationed out of there," town Supervisor Frank Petrone said yesterday. "It's in the heart of the Station, where people can go with questions and you'll have public safety officers and inspectors constantly coming and going."

Vanessa Baird Streeter, spokesman for County Executive Bellone, said since July 30 the county has added police patrols and law enforcement intel teams to the hamlet.

"We want to ensure that we have the best deployment of law enforcement resources to protect and provide public safety to the community," she said.

James McGoldrick, owner of the home near where Rosales' body was discovered, said he thinks the annex is far from the Five Corners area -- the intersection of Depot Road, East Pulaski Road and Fairground Avenue -- but it is a step forward.

"We want police with badges who can arrest people," he said.

Petrone said he would welcome police using the annex. "If they want to coordinate, we'll work with them."

The annex, next to Station Sports, was closed in 2012 for lack of use, town officials said. Residents could get information there and file code violation complaints, town officials said.

The annex is in a 1910-era building that was one of the town's early gas stations.