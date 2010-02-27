Puerto Ricans unaware of birth certificates changes

WASHINGTON - Native Puerto Ricans living outside the island territory reacted with surprise and confusion after learning their birth certificates will become no good this summer.

A law enacted by Puerto Rico in December mainly to combat identity theft invalidates as of July 1 all previously issued Puerto Rican birth certificates. That means more than a third of the 4.1 million people of Puerto Rican descent living in the 50 states must get new ones.

The change catches many unaware. Julissa Flores, 33, of Orlando, Fla., said she knew nothing it. "I was planning a trip and now I don't know. Do I need to go get a passport? If my birth certificate is invalid, am I stuck here?"

Thus far, there seems to be little effort by the U.S. or Puerto Rican governments to educate the 1.5 million people born in Puerto Rico and living on the mainland about the new law.

U.S. Rep. José E. Serrano (D-Bronx), has been getting calls about the law. Serrano - born in Mayagüez, and who must replace his birth certificate - said he is trying to provide answers without triggering a panic.

People born in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens at birth. Anyone using a stolen Puerto Rico birth certificate could enter and move about the United States more easily, which could pose security problems.

Puerto Rico's legislature passed the law after raids last March broke up a criminal ring that had stolen thousands of birth certificates and other identifying documents. - AP