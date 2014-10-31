Putting a safety spin on indoor cycling

Hot Ryde, Crank, SoulCycle, Flywheel: Indoor cycling studios are spinning all over Long Island, and cycling enthusiasts just can't get enough of these high-energy, cardio workouts.

There's no specific information on exactly how many indoor cycling studios populate Long Island, but the number is definitely on the rise, said Bill Pryor of Spynergy Consulting, a group that tracks the popularity of indoor cycling studios. At last count, there were as many as 50 studios in the New York metro area, including Long Island, which is significantly more than just five years ago, Pryor said. And that doesn't take into account the popularity of these classes at general gyms.

Cycling is easy on the joints, helps build muscle tone and can improve cardiorespiratory fitness, but too much cycling can cause a host of surprising health problems. These classes and the burn they produce can become so addicting that many people ride daily and some routinely do "doubles," which is indoor cycling lingo for two classes in a row.

The good news is that there's likely a simple fix to most cycling-related maladies that can have you back on the bike in no time.

Here are four common indoor cycling health risks, along with some simple solutions:

1Sexual issues

"Men who cycle a lot often report sexual dysfunction and numbness of the genital area," said Dr. Justin Han, a urologist at the Arthur Smith Institute for Urology at the North Shore-LIJ Health System in New Hyde Park. "For women, it can be numbness and decreased sensation in the genital area."

This probably won't affect the occasional indoor cycler, Han said, but those who take daily classes or even double up may be at risk. A recent study published in the June issue of the Journal of Men's Health found that cycling doesn't lead to male infertility and erectile dysfunction, but it may raise prostate cancer risk in cyclists older than 50. This risk was most pronounced among men who cycled for more than 81/2 hours a week. A typical indoor cycling studio class is 45 minutes.

SIMPLE SOLUTION The risk for sexual dysfunction is reversible and unlikely to cause lasting problems. Studies show that sitting in the traditional saddle seat increases pressure on the pelvis between the buttock and reproductive organs. These issues usually improve when you take a cycling sabbatical, but a noiseless seat also may help, Han suggested.

"They may not be cool, but noiseless or rectangle seats that look more like those seats in a rowing machine are wider, flatter and cushier and will decrease the pressure in the groin where all the nerves and blood vessels are," he said. Consider switching it up or asking if alternate seats are available.

2Hemorrhoids

Cycling can aggravate existing hemorrhoids, according to Dr. Dean Pappas, a colorectal surgeon at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola.

SIMPLE SOLUTION If you have hemorrhoids, avoid straining when going to the bathroom, stay hydrated and make sure you eat enough fiber, Pappas advised. These self-care measures help prevent painful irritated hemorrhoids. But, "if your hemorrhoids are swollen and irritated before class, use an over-the-counter hemorrhoid cream before a cycling class to reduce inflammation," he said.

"If your hemorrhoids are bothering you after class, fill a Ziploc bag with ice and apply it to the area for 15 or 20 minutes," he suggested. "If you are in significant pain, skip the cycling classes until you feel better, and consider seeing a doctor."

3 Joint pain "If you are new to a class, you may develop soreness in your wrist from pressure on the handlebar, or ankle and knee soreness that comes from lifting up and down off the seat," said Dr. Ralph Della Ratta, an internist and sports medicine specialist at Winthrop-University Hospital. The movements take some getting used to, he noted.

SIMPLE SOLUTION Ask for help setting up your bicycle. "When you try a new bike, you must have the seat position, height and handlebar height adjusted properly, and this is not intuitive," Della Ratta said. "Proper setup can help protect your joints." Della Ratta is an avid outdoor cyclist who takes indoor classes during the winter months.

4 Skin problemsChafing and friction from cycling can cause abrasions on the skin, according to Dr. Michelle Henry, a dermatologist in Great Neck. The thighs, buttocks and vagina are all susceptible, she said.

SIMPLE SOLUTION Slather on moisturizer. "Using Vaseline or a rich moisturizer before you ride can help prevent this problem," Henry said.