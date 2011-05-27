Questions on school voting procedures

I have two questions concerning school budgets on Long Island ["The districts that voted no," News, May 19].

Why is it that when a budget is voted down, the losers are given a second vote, yet when the budget is passed, there is no second vote? Either there should always be a second vote, or only a single vote.

Also, why are renters, who don't pay school property tax, allowed to vote on school budgets? I have no problem with them voting for school board members, but strongly feel that only those who are stuck with paying the bill should be allowed to vote on what is going to be purchased.

W.J. Van Sickle, Brentwood