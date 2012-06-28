R. Kelly cancels TV appearances, book launch

R. Kelly cancels TV appearances, book launchIllness forced R&B singer R. Kelly Wednesday to cancel appearances on NBC's "Today" and "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," as well as call off the New York City launch party for his autobiography, "SoulaCoaster: The Diary of Me," Newsday contributor Frank Lovece reports. "While on his way to New York this morning . . . R. Kelly was taken ill and had to return to Chicago for medical treatment," his spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday. "Initial indications are that he is suffering from complications from surgery he had last year to treat an abscess on his vocal cords." The Grammy-winner's book is due out Thursday.