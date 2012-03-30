Racial tweet on budget called 'dumb'

ALBANY -- A black Democratic state senator has used Twitter to deride recent budget negotiations as "three White guys in the room making all the decisions."

The Republican majority leader, who is white, promptly called the tweet "dumb."

Brooklyn Sen. Kevin Parker tweeted his comment while Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) was praising the budget talks on a live radio interview.

Parker tweeted: "Three White guys in the room making all the decisions. Of course that what Skelos wants."

Parker referred to the talks by Skelos, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan). They met by telephone and in closed-door session to negotiate the state budget.

Parker did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

-- AP