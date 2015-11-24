Patriots beat Bills, improve to 10-0

James White scored the first two touchdowns of his career, one running and one receiving, as the host Patriots improved to 10-0 last night with a 20-13 victory over the Bills.

Tom Brady completed 20 of 39 passes for 277 yards as the defending Super Bowl champions remained on course for their second perfect regular season in nine years. The Bills (5-5) lost to Brady for the 25th time in 28 games.

The game was filled with mistakes, penalties, injuries and turnovers -- including two fumbles on a single punt and an inadvertent whistle that led to one of many lengthy conferences among the officials.

Buffalo's LeSean McCoy ran 20 times for 82 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 41 yards to surpass 100 yards from scrimmage for the fourth straight game.

Stephen Gostkowski's field-goal streak ended at 32 with a 54-yard miss in the third quarter.

Keenum had concussion

The NFL is investigating whether correct concussion protocol was followed for Rams quarterback Case Keenum late in Sunday's loss at Baltimore.

The review is continuing through discussions with the Rams and their medical staff, the ATC spotter, game officials, NFL medical advisers and the players' union.

Rams coach Jeff Fisher believes the independent sideline observer decided not to get involved because Rams trainer Reggie Scott came on the field to examine Keenum with 1:04 left and the score tied at 13.

Around the league

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak is sticking with quarterback Brock Osweiler against the Patriots while Peyton Manning rehabs from rib, foot and shoulder injuries . . . An MRI confirmed that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee Sunday.