Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman at center of non-penalty call in NFC Championship Game has received death threats

The Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for...

The Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for the Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFC Championship Game in New Orleans on Jan. 20. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

ATLANTA – Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who was at the center of a critical non-call in the Rams’ overtime win over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, said Wednesday he received "one or two" death threats in the days after the controversial play.

"Somebody that was probably bitter that didn’t like a call and said something on Instagram or Facebook," said Robey-Coleman, who said he didn’t contact law enforcement or alert the Rams about the death threats.

“I didn’t worry about it that much,” he said. “Being in Los Angeles, I feel safe. I know my whereabouts. If I ever feel like I had a situation where I feel like I was endangered, I’ll tell the organization. I think it was a fake page that was online. I ignored it and moved on. It’s just a lot of talk.

“My teammates got my back. They’ve supported me. My teammates step up for me. Just having that support makes me feel good.”

Robey-Coleman said after the game that he expected pass interference to be called. The NFL later fined him $26,739 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis.

