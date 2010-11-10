News

Ravens better, healthier than Falcons

By JOHN BOELLjohn.boell@newsday.com

RAVENS (6-2)

at FALCONS (6-2)

Line: Falcons by 1

Over/Under: 43

TV-Radio: NFL Network, WFAN (660), 8:20 p.m.

This might be the best game of Week 10. NFL Network analyst Joe Theismann was quoted in the Baltimore Sun saying this game "could be a precursor to the Super Bowl." Network hype? Most likely. But these are two of the top teams in their respective conferences. Atlanta is crazy good at home (17-3) under coach Mike Smith. That said, I think the Ravens are the better (and healthier) team. The pick: Ravens.

TOM ROCK: Falcons

RODERICK BOONE: Ravens

BOB GLAUBER: Falcons

