Ravens better, healthier than Falcons
RAVENS (6-2)
at FALCONS (6-2)
Line: Falcons by 1
Over/Under: 43
TV-Radio: NFL Network, WFAN (660), 8:20 p.m.
This might be the best game of Week 10. NFL Network analyst Joe Theismann was quoted in the Baltimore Sun saying this game "could be a precursor to the Super Bowl." Network hype? Most likely. But these are two of the top teams in their respective conferences. Atlanta is crazy good at home (17-3) under coach Mike Smith. That said, I think the Ravens are the better (and healthier) team. The pick: Ravens.
TOM ROCK: Falcons
RODERICK BOONE: Ravens
BOB GLAUBER: Falcons