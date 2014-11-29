Ray Rice timeline
The Ray
Rice saga
Feb. 15, 2014: Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice and his fiancee, Janay Palmer, are arrested and charged with simple assault after an early-morning fight in an elevator at the Revel Casino in Atlantic City.
Feb. 19: TMZ releases video of Rice dragging Palmer out of the elevator at the Revel.
March 27: An Atlantic County grand jury indicts Rice on a charge of third-degree aggravated assault. The charge against Palmer is dropped.
March. 28: Rice and Palmer are married.
May 1: Rice pleads not guilty to aggravated assault; applies for a first-time offenders program that could erase his charges in one year.
May 20: Rice accepted into diversionary program.
May 23: At a Ravens news conference, Rice, with Janay at his side, apologizes for "the situation my wife and I were in."
July 24: NFL suspends Rice for two games.
Aug. 28: NFL announces a new, harsher policy for domestic violence and other violent conduct. Commissioner Roger Goodell issues a letter saying that he got the punishment wrong.
Sept. 8: Ravens terminate Rice's contract and Goodell suspends him indefinitely after TMZ posts another surveillance video showing Rice striking Palmer.
Sept. 16: Players' union announces it has filed an appeal of Rice's indefinite suspension.
Nov. 5: An arbitrator, former U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones, begins hearing Rice's appeal.
Yesterday: Rice wins the appeal of his indefinite suspension and though unsigned by any team, is reinstated, effective immediately.