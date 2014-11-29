Ray Rice timeline

The Ray

Rice saga

Feb. 15, 2014: Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice and his fiancee, Janay Palmer, are arrested and charged with simple assault after an early-morning fight in an elevator at the Revel Casino in Atlantic City.

Feb. 19: TMZ releases video of Rice dragging Palmer out of the elevator at the Revel.

March 27: An Atlantic County grand jury indicts Rice on a charge of third-degree aggravated assault. The charge against Palmer is dropped.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

March. 28: Rice and Palmer are married.

May 1: Rice pleads not guilty to aggravated assault; applies for a first-time offenders program that could erase his charges in one year.

May 20: Rice accepted into diversionary program.

May 23: At a Ravens news conference, Rice, with Janay at his side, apologizes for "the situation my wife and I were in."

July 24: NFL suspends Rice for two games.

Aug. 28: NFL announces a new, harsher policy for domestic violence and other violent conduct. Commissioner Roger Goodell issues a letter saying that he got the punishment wrong.

Sept. 8: Ravens terminate Rice's contract and Goodell suspends him indefinitely after TMZ posts another surveillance video showing Rice striking Palmer.

Sept. 16: Players' union announces it has filed an appeal of Rice's indefinite suspension.

Nov. 5: An arbitrator, former U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones, begins hearing Rice's appeal.

Yesterday: Rice wins the appeal of his indefinite suspension and though unsigned by any team, is reinstated, effective immediately.