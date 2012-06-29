Readers' Postal Service memories

A teenage boy puts his money and faith in an envelope and sends away for a baseball board game. Parents await the mail, hoping for a letter from their son who is in basic training. An 11-year-old girl from Germany feels less homesick when she gets mail from the family she left behind. A family dog becomes a letter carrier's friend, helping to deliver the mail.

We asked Act 2 readers to share their best U.S. Postal Service stories. Here are a few. For more, go to newsday.com/act2.