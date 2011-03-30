Real LI/Freddie Mac videos on YouTube

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac is tackling five big myths about foreclosure, such as stopping payments will result in lenders' help, and it has put out advice on YouTube.

The new series of short videos separates "foreclosure fact from fiction," Freddie Mac officials say, and in them, a housing counselor tells struggling homeowners what might happen and what they can do.

For example, one big myth is that foreclosed homeowners will never be able to own homes again. In the video, the counselor says establishing a savings and spending plan will help raise credit again, setting the foundation for successful home ownership in the future. -- Ellen Yan



Getting up to speed on lead

If you are planning a renovation to help you sell your pre-1978 home, make sure any contractor you choose is up on the latest on containing lead. The Environmental Protection Agency is calling for all remodelers who intend to work on homes built before 1978 to register their company and complete an eight-hour training and certification course. The course teaches remodelers how to safely contain lead in a home as it is being disturbed and reduce exposure to residents and workers.

"Consider it a red flag if a remodeler doesn't mention lead if you live in an older home," says Doug Dervin, who owns Double D Contractors in Hicksville and is chairman of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry NARI NYC/LI Government Affairs Committee.

Current law requires that renovators give homeowners an EPA brochure titled "Renovate Right," which includes facts about lead and lead safety in the home. It also must be signed to signal that homeowners have been properly notified of the dangers.

If a homeowner has any doubts about the quality of lead safe practices being conducted in the home, call 800-424-LEAD. -- Gigi Berman Aharoni