Red Bulls beat Battery in US Open Cup

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. -- Kenny Cooper and Heath Pearce each scored in the first half to lead the New York Red Bulls of MLS past the Charleston Battery 3-0 Tuesday night in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

This was New York's first win over the Battery, a team from the USL Pro Division, in three U.S. Open Cup matches.

Cooper opened the scoring in the 14th minute. After a strong build up, New York's Jhonny Arteaga found Cooper inside the 18-yard box. Cooper chested down the ball, pivoted and ripped a shot past goalkeeper Brock Duckworth.

The Red Bulls extended the lead to 2-0 on Pearce's goal off an assist from Dax McCarty in the 41st minute.

New York's Connor Lade finished the scoring in the 71st minute.

The Red Bulls next play Harrisburg on Tuesday, June 5. Andrew Marshall scored in the fifth round of penalty kicks ad the Harrisburg City Islanders of the USL Pro Division advanced past the New England Revolution 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the third round.