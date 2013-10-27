Red Bulls beat Chicago Fire to secure first Supporters' Shield

HARRISON, N.J. -- Peguy Luyindula had three assists and the Red Bulls beat the Chicago Fire 5-2 on Sunday to finish with Major League Soccer's best record.

Ibrahim Sekagya scored early in the second half to help the Red Bulls (17-9-8) get to 59 points for the regular season, lifting them over Sporting KC, which had 58 points. Real Salt Lake led the Western Division with 56 points.

It's the first Supporters' Shield for the Red Bulls, who will carry an eight-game unbeaten streak into the playoffs. They also secured a spot in next season's CONCACACF Champions League.

Sekagya's second goal of the season made it 2-1 in the 49th minute, and Lloyd Sam scored seven minutes later for a 3-1 Red Bulls lead. Reserve Eric Alexander converted a breakaway chance in the 77th minute on a through pass from Luyindula.

Thierry Henry scored in the first half for the Red Bulls, and set up Jonathan Steele in the 84th minute to make it 5-1.

Chicago (14-13-7) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute on Mike Magee's league-leading 21st goal of the season. Dilly Duka blasted a shot from outside the box that Red Bulls goalie Luis Robles dropped down to save. But the ball bounced out and Magee was there to knock in the rebound from six yards.

The Red Bulls tied it in the 24th minute on a brilliant goal by Henry. Luyindula lifted the ball forward to Henry, who controlled it with his chest and fired a shot from the top of the box into the upper right corner. It was Henry's 10th goal of the season.

Quincy Amarikwa scored in the 90th minute for Chicago.