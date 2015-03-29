Red Bulls beat Crew on LI native Mike Grella's chip

Glen Cove native Mike Grella chipped in the decisive goal from long distance in the 67th minute and the New York Red Bulls beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

Bradley Wright-Phillips set up Grella's goal by blocking the ball into an open space just outside the 18-yard box. It was Grella's first touch after entering the game as a substitute and the 1,000th MLS goal for the Red Bulls (2-0-1) franchise.

Wright-Phillips opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the 49th minute. Lloyd Sam drew the penalty against Emanuel Pogatetz with a cutback in the box.

Tony Tchani evened the score for the Crew (1-2-0) with a run to the far post and open-net finish after the deflection of Federico Higuain's corner kick.

Higuain received a second yellow card for a show of frustration in the 83rd minute and the Crew finished with 10 men.