Red Bulls fall to New England Revolution, who advance to MLS Cup

The Red Bulls' elimination from the MLS playoffs Saturday marked not only the end of the season but perhaps the end of an era.

With rumors swirling that Thierry Henry might retire after this season, the 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution might have been the final game of his star-studded career.

If that's the case, the 37-year-old superstar did not go out in a blaze of glory. The Red Bulls lost the Eastern Conference final aggregate series, 4-3, at Gillette Stadium, failing to reach the MLS Cup.

Instead, the Revolution will book a plane trip to the West Coast to play the winner of Sunday night's Western Conference final between the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders next Sunday.

Former U.S. international Charlie Davies, making a comeback after a horrific car accident almost ended his career four years ago, scored both goals for the Revolution, the deciding one on a header from point-blank range in the 70th minute.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I thought last year was tough, but this one was more difficult because we were [20] minutes away from the final," Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles said.

"That was a phenomenal game to watch," Red Bulls coach Mike Petke said. "We did enough to win, but . . . we didn't."

There were strong indications that it was Henry's final game, though no one was saying.

"Of course, I know exactly what's going to happen next year," Petke said. "I have known for months. I've known for a year. I'm not saying a word."

As it turned out, neither was Henry, the only man to win a World Cup, UEFA Champions League and Euro Cup.

As the media gathered, the former French international asked, "Are you ready?''

The members of the media nodded.

"Well done, New England," he said. "Have a good one."

He then turned and walked away.

"I don't think there will ever be a player in this league [like him],'' Petke said. "I am honored to have played with him, coached him and witnessed him every day in practice, the good and the bad times. Whatever he decides to do, he's going to be successful. It's just been a phenomenal two years as a head coach to have a mind like that and a person like that."

Entering the match with a 2-1 first-leg deficit and without league-leading scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips on a yellow-card suspension, the Red Bulls were forced to chase the game.

They grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute as Tim Cahill, playing in place of Wright-Phillips, converted Henry's feed. New England equalized in the 41st minute off a series of errors with Davies heading it home.

The Red Bulls retook the lead in the 52nd minute as Peguy Luyindula scored from six yards.

Henry had one final chance in the 89th minute, but goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth just got to Cahill's left-wing feed before he could.

"He gave it his all tonight," Robles said. "He led by example."