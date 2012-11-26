Red Bulls re-sign Brandon Barklage, Connor Lade

HARRISON, N.J. -- The New York Red Bulls have signed Brandon Barklage and Connor Lade to new contracts.

The Major League Soccer team said Monday that Lade will train with Sevilla in Spain from Dec. 13-23.

Both players are midfielders and defenders. Playing primarily as a right back, Barklage started 16 of 19 games this year, scoring two goals and five assists.

A former St. John's University product, Lade started 22 of 26 matches and had three assists. The Morristown native also started the team's two playoff games this year.