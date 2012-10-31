Red Bulls-United Game 1 moved to Washington

HARRISON, N.J. -- In the aftermath of superstorm Sandy, Major League Soccer has asked second-seeded D.C. United and the third-seeded New York Red Bulls to alternate home dates in their upcoming Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The opening game will now be played in Washington on Saturday at 8 p.m.. The Red Bulls will host the return leg of the two-game, total-goal series on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 8:00 p.m.

The series was originally scheduled to open at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., on Saturday.