2 New Jersey forest fires now 50% contained

MARLTON, N.J. — Authorities say they are making progress battling two forest fires in the New Jersey Pinelands.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Saturday morning that both blazes in Burlington County are now 50% contained.

Officials said one fire in Evesham Township in Burlington County has grown to nearly a square mile. Crews completed a backfire overnight that has halted the blaze's progress, officials said. Four structures are threatened.

The forest fire service said the other fire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest has grown to 1.3 square miles; that blaze isn't threatening any structures.