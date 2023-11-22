Shooting of 3 men on Interstate 95 closes northbound lanes in Philly for several hours

PHILADELPHIA — Three men were found shot on a section of heavily traveled Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Wednesday, leading to the closure of the northbound lanes for about seven hours, police said.

State police said in a news release they found the men after being called to the scene near the Academy Road exit just after 2:30 a.m.

Police described one man's injury as a graze wound. A second shooting victim was considered to be in stable condition and the third in critical condition. The victims were a 25-year-old from Morrisville, Pennsylvania, and a 25-year-old and a 29-year-old from Trenton, New Jersey.

There were several bullet holes in the passenger side of the Chevrolet they were in, police said.

No arrests have been made and investigators have asked the public's help.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The highway’s northbound lanes near the Betsy Ross Bridge reopened about 9:30 a.m.