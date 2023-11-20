Poll: 75% say antisemitism has worsened, 59% say bias against Muslims also up

ALBANY — A new poll shows most New York voters believe Jews and Muslims face prejudice and that it’s gotten worse for both groups since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

The Siena College Research Institute poll found that 73% of voters polled statewide agreed Jews experience antisemitism and that 75% of New Yorkers being its gotten worse since the attacks.

The poll also found 62% of New Yorkers believe that Muslims experience Islamophobia and 59% say that has intensified since the attacks began.

Among Jewish voters, 95% said antisemitism has increased since the attack while 44% of Muslim voters say Islamophobia has increased.

Nearly six in 10 voters said the Hamas attack on Israel should be condemned without hesitation or explanation. While 25% condemn the attack, they say they believe it was the result of decades of Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians in Gaza.

While 30% say the deaths of Palestinians should be condemned without hesitation or explanation, a majority of New Yorkers — 54% — say that while they condemn the killings of civilians in Gaza, they say Israel had no choice but to attack to protest itself and free hostages.

“A strong majority comes down on the side of Israel in this ongoing war,” said Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute. “Majorities from every region and party say that the Hamas attacks should be condemned without hesitation. While this view is held by two-thirds of white voters, Black and Latino voters are closely divided between the choices of condemnation without explanation, and condemnation along with placing blame on Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.”

“While all voters say Hamas attacks should be condemned without explanation by 34 points, liberals only agree by a 13-point margin,” Levy said. “Liberals also narrowly say, 46-43%, that the death of Palestinian civilians should be condemned without hesitation.”

Among Democratic voters, 41% said they want President Joe Biden to be nominated again next year. Among Republican voters, 66% said they prefer Trump.

In a general election matchup in the heavily Democratic state, Biden had 46% of the support of all voters to 36% for Trump, according to the poll.

The poll questioned 803 registered voters Nov. 12 through Wednesday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6 percentage points.