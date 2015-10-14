3-year-old boy found dead after being reported missing, authorities say

A 3-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday was found dead three hours later in woods about a half-mile from his home, authorities said.

A family member reported Brendan Link Creato missing at 6 a.m. from a small apartment building in Haddon Township, said Andy McNeil, spokesman with the Camden County prosecutor's office. His body was found at around 9 a.m. by a police dog in Cooper River Park.

The cause of death remains under investigation, and further details have not been disclosed. Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Karri Anthony, a friend of the boy's mother's family, said Brendan had been staying at his father's home at the time. His mother lives elsewhere, she said.

The mother, Samantha Denoto, released a statement Tuesday evening on her son's death.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful boy Brendan Creato," she said. "Along with the Creato family, who also lost a son and grandson, we are grieving and tremendously saddened."

She thanked the people who searched for Brendan and those who gathered at a vigil in his memory. About 100 people attended it, praying and singing.

The road from Brendan's home to the park runs through a suburban neighborhood with big lots and large homes.

The park itself is full of dangers, including stairs leading to a small concrete landing that drops off into the water of a branch of the Cooper River. By midday, the park was no longer considered a crime scene, though the area around the boy's home was still cordoned off.

After Brendan was reported missing, police notified nearby residents using a reverse 911 call that described him as wearing pajamas.