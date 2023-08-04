6 plead guilty for stealing 54 vehicles in downstate spree, AG says

ALBANY – Six men have pleaded guilty to a fast-and-furious spree in which they stole 54 vehicles over a year on Long Island, New York City and Westchester County, then often waited for police to get near to start a high-speed chase, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The crew often ended their escapades by posting images of themselves in stolen cars and fanning $100 bills, said Attorney General Letitia James.

James said the six men from the Bronx were responsible for more than 200 burglaries at auto dealerships and cell phone stores over the last 13 months, including in Nassau and Suffolk counties. The defendants range in age from 23 to 47 and have pleaded guilty to various charges, including grand larceny and burglary, for crimes that netted $3 million in cash, James said.

The men are scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

“Operation Redline” involved the state Organized Crime Task Force in the attorney general’s office, the New York City Police Department, the FBI and 29 local and county police agencies in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. They include the Nassau and Suffolk counties police departments and the police in Amityville, Floral Park and Hempstead.

James said the crew would travel to neighborhoods with auto dealerships and cell phone stores and often burglarize several in one night. At car dealerships, large windows were smashed and then the cars would roar out the same way, James said. The social media images, many of them posted minutes after the crimes, helped identify the suspects, she said.

“The six individuals convicted and sentenced today went on a crime spree that impacted businesses and residents throughout downstate New York,” James said. “These burglars left a trail of broken glass, smashed businesses and dangerous high-speed chases in their wake. I thank my partners in local law enforcement for their coordination and support as we took down this dangerous crew.”

The defendants and the charges they pleaded to are:

Josepher Cartagena, 27, grand larceny second degree.

Brandon Collazo-Rivera, 26, grand larceny second degree.

Douglas Noble, 29, grand larceny second degree.

Alexander Santiago, 28, grand larceny second degree.

Justin Herrera, 23, burglary third degree.

Willie Baines, 47, attempted burglary third degree.

The attorney general’s office didn’t release the names of their defense attorneys.