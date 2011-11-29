Cemetery on historic site unearths mystery

ALBANY -- They ranged in age from 20 to 45, stood between just over 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, and most of them were male and intact, except for the one missing its skull.

Five years after human skeletons were uncovered on a historic island in the upper Hudson River by a husband-and-wife team of amateur archaeologists, New York State officials are revealing what professional archaeologists learned from the remains.

Evidence found in seven unmarked graves unearthed on Rogers Island in 2006 suggests the site was a military cemetery during the French and Indian War, according to archaeologists at the New York State Museum, which was contracted by the property's owner to examine the remains. The State Department of Education, which operates the museum, recently released the archaeologists' findings to The Associated Press.

Christina Rieth, the state's chief archaeologist, believes the site in the village of Fort Edward likely contains a large cemetery dating to the 1750s, when Britain established its largest fortification in North America on the east bank of the upper Hudson, 45 miles north of Albany.

Lisa Anderson, one of the state archaeologists who examined the remains, agreed. "There's clear evidence of additional burials nearby," she told the AP.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That view supports the belief of JoAnne and Richard Fuller, the Fort Edward couple who discovered the graves on the property of Long Island businessman Frank Nastasi, a history buff who had hired the Fullers to take care of his 34-acre wooded parcel, once part of a frontier outpost that was home to thousands of redcoats and American provincial troops, and the base of operations for the famed Rogers' Rangers.

While searching the property for remnants of a Colonial-era barracks, the Fullers found human bones on the ground. In the spring of 2006, they discovered seven graves containing human skeletons. With Nastasi's approval, they used ground-penetrating radar to search for other graves and identified what they believe are about 250 other burial plots spaced 4 feet apart and arrayed in rows. JoAnne Fuller believes many of the undisturbed graves contain more than one body, a common burial practice on the 18th-century frontier.

The Fullers' discovery was the first evidence of mass human burials on the island, despite extensive amateur and professional archaeological excavations conducted in recent decades.

After the Fullers uncovered the graves, archaeologists from the State Museum in Albany spent several weeks at the site in 2006, taking measurements of the skeletons and looking for artifacts.