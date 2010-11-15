Conn. man pleads guilty in NYC class-trip sex case

A Connecticut father accused of groping preteen girls while chaperoning his son's school trip pleaded guilty Monday in the bizarre bus-ride case.

Tomas Manzano, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted sexual abuse and walked out of court free for the first time since his June 2 arrest.

His promised sentence calls for the six months in jail he has all but served already. He was released Monday until his Dec. 20 sentencing, where he also is expected to get 10 years' probation.

His lawyer, Paul D. Petrus Jr., said Manzano was very sorry about the incident and has since sought out alcohol counseling.

Manzano turned a fifth-grade field trip into a strange and alarming experience, prosecutors said.

The Stillmeadow Elementary School students were on a double-decker bus jaunt to the Central Park Zoo and other New York destinations, with Manzano as a parent chaperone.

After swigging what smelled like vodka from a water bottle, Manzano embarked on a campaign of "increasingly abhorrent" behavior, Manhattan assistant district attorney Lawrence Newman said at a July court hearing.

Manzano stroked and touched a series of 10- and 11-year-old girls, who remained fully clothed, in areas ranging from their faces to their chests and upper legs, authorities said. In his guilty plea, he admitted touching one girl's inner thigh.

He ignored teachers who told him to stop and became so combative it took eight or more police officers to arrest him, prosecutors said.

A laid-off law firm clerical staffer who went on to teach snowboarding, the married Manzano "is a guy who spent a lifetime building up sort of a middle-class, middle-American type of life" before his arrest, Petrus said.

The school Parent Faculty Organization president didn't immediately respond to an e-mail Monday evening.