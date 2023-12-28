I-84 crash gate approved months after Farmingdale bus crash

The Federal Highway Administration has approved a long-stalled state plan to install a “crash gate” along a section of I-84 in Orange County where a charter bus carrying members of the Farmingdale High School band left the roadway in September, killing two adults and injuring dozens of students. Officials announced the approval Wednesday.

The crash gate, which state lawmakers first proposed more than a decade ago, is an emergency-vehicles only access road that should allow first responders quicker access to an emergency along the stretch of highway in Wawayanda. There is more than 10 miles of roadway between access points at the Goshen and Mountain Road exits, state and federal officials have said.

“The tragic bus crash in Orange County this past September was just one of many a horrific tragedies that have taken place on Interstate 84 and plagued communities across New York with fear about the ability of first responders to quickly respond to these dangerous and sometimes deadly accidents,” Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

Schumer said the members of the Slate Hill Fire Department who responded to the Sept. 21 Farmingdale bus crash currently have to drive to a neighboring fire district to enter the interstate.

Slate Hill Fire Chief Michael Dally said in September that there are daily crashes in that area, including two other fatalities in the three months leading up to the bus crash.

While it is unclear if the access gates could have made a difference in the crash involving the Farmingdale band, Wawayanda fire officials have said in the past that the typical response time could be reduced from 12 to 2 minutes in that area.

Crash gates are often metal gates on a roadway that link opposite lanes of a highway. Supporters say they can also substantially reduce the time traffic is tied up near an accident.

New York State Sen. James Skoufis (D-Woodbury) and Assemb. Karl Brabenec (R-Deerpark) have advocated for the gates both before and after the September crash. The FHA approval was the final step before the project could be referred to a state DOT contractor.

Farmingdale’s high school band was headed to a weekend band camp Sept. 21 when one of its rented buses crashed on Interstate 84 in rural Orange County, toppling down a 50-foot embankment. Band director Gina Pellettiere, 43, and chaperone Beatrice Ferrari, 77, were killed. The bus driver was ejected but survived. Some students were hospitalized for weeks with bone fractures and internal injuries. Doctors said one girl narrowly escaped paralysis.

On Dec. 20, school district representatives visited the Orange County 911 Call Center to the first responders for their actions on the day of the crash.

Farmingdale Superintendent Paul Defendini told Newsday last week that everyone "to some degree, is struggling with the trauma of that day and all that came in the aftermath.”