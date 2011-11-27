Cuomo watch: Setting stage for the budget

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has lamented the "stalled economy," attacked congressional inaction that he says will cost New York billions of dollars and promised an "expedited job creation and fiscal stabilization plan." Observers say this means the administration is worried about how the state will end the fiscal year -- and may be laying the groundwork for its 2012 budget initiatives.

The deficit is projected at $3.5 billion -- up from $2 billion when the budget was enacted last spring -- as revenues fall short of projections. Without tipping his hand about his State of the State address in January, Cuomo said he'll outline that economic plan. "This proposal would be based on the reality that the best way to generate revenue for the state and revitalize our economy is to create jobs," he said.

-- Yancey Roy