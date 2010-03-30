Ex-Paterson aide to appear before state ethics panel

David Johnson, the controversial aide to Gov. David A. Paterson, is slated to appear Wednesday before the state ethics commission to answer more questions about his boss' use of Yankees World Series tickets.

Johnson, who was suspended from his job after it became public that he was the subject of a domestic violence complaint filed by his ex-girlfriend, claimed he didn't appear earlier before the state Commission on Public Integrity because he was never properly served with a subpoena.

In a letter to the commission dated March 17, Johnson's attorney Oscar Michelen said his client was ready to appear Wednesday at noon at the ethics body offices in Albany. Michelen wouldn't comment Tuesday when asked if Johnson was to appear. A government source said any appearance would just be for a deposition before the commission staff.

Earlier this month, the commission charged that Paterson violated ethics laws when he received free tickets to the first game of the 2009 World Series from the New York Yankees. The commission also alleged that Paterson had testified falsely when questioned about payment he might have made for the two tickets used by his son and his friend. The issue of whether Paterson committed perjury is now being investigated by special prosecutor Judith Kaye.

Paterson's attorney, Theodore Wells Jr., has told the commission in his own filing that the ethics agency appears to have been in a rush to judgment to accuse the governor of false testimony.

Michelen said in his letter that the "haste" by the commission in reaching its finding about Paterson "makes me concerned about the manner in which his [Johnson's] upcoming questioning will be conducted."

A commission spokesman didn't return a call for comment.