Fire departments on Long Island, statewide could be owed millions from insurance companies, suit says

Volunteer and paid fire departments from across the state, including 175 on Long Island, could be owed millions of dollars from out-of-state home and auto insurance companies under a law meant to fund the health care of injured and uninsured firefighters, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The complaint, filed in the State Court of Claims in Albany on behalf of the presidents of the Blue Point and Hewlett firemen's benevolent associations, contends that the State Department of Financial Services has failed to ensure that insurance carriers are complying with a law requiring them to pay a percentage of premiums to support fire services.

The suit also asks for State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office to conduct a first-time audit of the program, which is self-reported by the insurance companies, and to provide an accounting of how much money could be owed to the districts.

Attorneys for the two benevolent associations contend that tens of millions annually could be owed to the state's 1,700 volunteer fire departments alone.

"The law is very well intentioned and should be enforced," said Hauppauge-based attorney Edmond Chakmakian, one of the two lawyers on the case. "But having insurance companies on the honor system is like asking the fox to take inventory of the chicken coop … We don't think it's appropriate that they're self reporting. And we think [the money] is not being collected appropriately per the statute and distributed."

The Department of Financial Services and DiNapoli's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

State law stipulates that out-of-state insurance carriers are mandated to annually pay a 2% tax on homeowner's insurance premiums written against loss or damage by fire and a 3% tax on certain auto fire insurance premiums, the suit contends.

The taxes are collected by the Department of Financial Services and distributed to volunteer fire departments, fire districts, fire department benevolent associations and the Firemen's Association of the State of New York. The law applies to all fire departments outside of New York City and Buffalo. Similar laws are in place across the country.

Records obtained by the benevolent associations and provided to Newsday show that about 200 insurance companies allocated a combined $73.4 million under the law in 2022, with $44.5 million going directly to fire districts.

The National Insurance Association of Commissioners has reported that roughly $26 billion in insurance premiums are paid annually in the state, although it's not clear how much of that money would be required to be allocated under the law.

Samantha Segal, a Huntington-based attorney working on the suit, said with no accounting procedures in place to examine the system, and the absence of any verifying data, it's impossible to know if the fire departments are getting everything they're owed.

"Volunteer firefighters are charged under the law with fire fighting fires and responding to public emergencies," Segal said, adding that her clients have been looking into this issue for nearly a decade. "And the time that they've spent administratively focused on this … on a day to day has exhausted them."