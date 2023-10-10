NewsRegion/State

FDNY members Jesse B. Gerhard of Long Beach and William P. Moon II of Islip added to memorial wall in Albany

Firefighters walk past the names on the New York State Fallen...

Firefighters walk past the names on the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial wall in Albany during Tuesday's ceremony. Credit: Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul/Mike Groll

A memorial wall in Albany to honor firefighters who have died is getting 29 more names — including those of at least two Long Islanders.

The names of Jesse B. Gerhard of Long Beach and William P. Moon II of Islip, who both worked for the FDNY, are among those being memorialized.

“They're not just a name on a wall, they’re a human being,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a ceremony Tuesday attended by the firefighters’ families.

The wall, at Empire State Plaza, is inscribed with the names of firefighters in New York who have died since 1811. It was dedicated in 1998 and has a bronze statue backed by a granite wall. Almost 2,700 names are listed on the wall.

