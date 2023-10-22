Flock of drones light up the night in NYC's Central Park art performance

NEW YORK — Spectators in New York City's Central Park got some nighttime light as a bevy of drones were sent into the sky Saturday night in a public art performance.

The aerial show, called “Franchise Freedom,” was put on by DRIFT, a Dutch studio. Organizers said 1,000 drones flew into the sky near The Lake, flying in a program based on the flight patterns of starlings.

Viewers on the ground were able to see three 10-minute performances, and a specially made soundtrack was available as well.

On its website, DRIFT said the performance was “exploring the relationship between man, nature and technology” and that it was “a poetic illustration of how we as humans strive to live autonomously within a society defined by rules and conventions.”