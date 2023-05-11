Hate crimes rising in NY, as experts in state summit discuss ways to combat trend

Hate crimes in New York are on the rise, according to early state figures, a disturbing trend that experts at a summit Wednesday said proves daunting for both law enforcement and those who are victims.

New York saw 947 hate crimes last year, with roughly 90 taking place in Suffolk and Nassau counties, according to preliminary data released by the Division of Criminal Justice Services in May. That compares with 790 in 2021, at that time the highest number since at least 2018.

In 2021, the most recent year the agency has final numbers for, Long Island had about 55 hate crimes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who convened Wednesday a Unity Summit days before the anniversary of a deadly shooting by a white supremacist in Buffalo, sought to send a strong message on hate, saying: “No more.”

“Individuals who have hate in their hearts, they want to tear us down, they want to intimidate us, they want to silence us,” Hochul told a crowd of nearly 400 at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan on Tuesday. “And the hard truth is this, we've lost some ground in our fight against bigotry over the last few years.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In New York, lawmakers have passed legislation in 2022 requiring people convicted of hate crimes to get training or counseling. The state also pledged $96 million in funding to strengthen security at nonprofit and community organizations that might be at risk of being targets for hate crimes. Hochul announced Tuesday that an additional $25 million///// will be made available to such at-risk organizations, her office said.

But the problem is vexing. At the conference, speakers that included Lt. Col. R. Christopher West of the New York State Police and state officials discussed a range of topics on hate crime such as difficulties in getting people to report crimes to challenges in getting a conviction. Speakers also talked about restorative justice practices that could involve mediation between a victim and the perpetrator of violence.

Rossana Rosado, commissioner of DCJS, said it is sometimes hard for many communities that have faced the brunt of discrimination to recognize when discrimination veers into a crime. “We’re so used to being mistreated that it is hard to recognize hate, and sometimes to define it,” she said.

Moreover, measuring a hate crime’s impact can also be hard because a crime against one person due to their race or religion can rattle an entire community, experts say.

According to the preliminary figures, antisemitic violence incidents were 355 in 2022, down slightly from 2019, when that number was 377.

Preliminary numbers from 2022 show anti-Black violence was at 164. In the previous year, hate crimes against that group was 120, then marking the highest figure since at least 2018.

There were 100 anti-Asian hate crimes last year, according to the early data. But in 2021, there were 140, which was the highest number since 2018.

Instances of anti-LGBTQ violence came in at 144 in 2022, according to preliminary figures. In 2018, the number of hate incidents to that group was around 80.

Division of Human Rights Commissioner Maria Imperial said more reports of hate crimes may be an indication that people trust the report of an incident will be handled sensitively and someone might be held accountable.

“I don’t want to see more violence, but I do think that if people report more, then it shows that there’s … more trust in the process,” she said.

Bishop Danilo Archbold, of Elmont’s New Jerusalem Cathedral, Inc., agreed with her but added that most people don’t go to the police right away, especially many immigrants because of the fear of being deported.

He believes faith leaders and other community organizations can play a role in filling that void in trust.

Overall, he said, the goal must be a community of people of all backgrounds to take action to root out hate.

“A beloved community, where we feel the love,” he said, on what is needed. “We just don’t talk about it, but we’re being about it.”