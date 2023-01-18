Senate panel rejects Hector LaSalle, Hochul's choice for chief judge

ALBANY — State Senate Democrats on Wednesday voted down Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee to be New York’s new chief judge, dealing the governor the most significant political loss of her tenure.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, dominated by Democrats, voted 10-9 against advancing the nomination of Hector LaSalle to a vote of the full Senate. Ten Democrats opposed LaSalle while three Democrats and six Republicans supported him.

During an unprecedented four-hour hearing, many Democrats said they believed LaSalle, 54, a midlevel appellate judge and former Suffolk County prosecutor, was too conservative to be appointed chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court. They also called him anti-union.

They said they wanted to change the direction of a court that has moved to the right over the last decade.

Supporters said critics maligned and distorted LaSalle’s record.

The Hochul administration has asserted that the Judiciary Committee could not block the nomination from going before the full Senate — where LaSalle could succeed with Republican votes — and has suggested it could sue to force a vote, according to sources.

Hochul, entering her second full year in office, had selected LaSalle in part because he would have become the first Latino chief judge in New York State history.

