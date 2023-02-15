State Senate to hold full vote on Hector LaSalle court nomination
ALBANY — State Senate Democrats abruptly scheduled a vote Wednesday afternoon on Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee to be New York’s new chief judge, an action intended to possibly stave off a lawsuit.
LaSalle is expected to be voted down when the Senate is convened, with Democrats leading the opposition against a Democratic nominee.
It would deal a significant blow to Hochul, also Democrat, because it would mark the first time in state history a gubernatorial nominee for the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court, has been defeated.
It also would mark a victory for influential labor groups and progressive Democrats who have opposed LaSalle because of his rulings as a midlevel appellate judge.
Just a week ago, it appeared a vote on LaSalle by the full Senate might never happen.
Last month, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 10-9 against sending the nomination to the full Senate and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) declared the process over.
But Hochul, Republicans and many legal scholars said the state constitution mandates a full Senate vote on a Court of Appeals nominee. Last week, with Hochul still mulling legal action, Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) filed a lawsuit, seeking constitutional clarification.
Palumbo is the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee.
When a state court signaled it would take up an expedited schedule on the matter, Senate Democrats changed strategy, seeking to short-circuit the lawsuit by holding an immediate vote.