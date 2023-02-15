State Senate to hold full vote on Hector LaSalle court nomination

ALBANY — State Senate Democrats abruptly scheduled a vote Wednesday afternoon on Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee to be New York’s new chief judge, an action intended to possibly stave off a lawsuit.

LaSalle is expected to be voted down when the Senate is convened, with Democrats leading the opposition against a Democratic nominee.

It would deal a significant blow to Hochul, also Democrat, because it would mark the first time in state history a gubernatorial nominee for the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court, has been defeated.

It also would mark a victory for influential labor groups and progressive Democrats who have opposed LaSalle because of his rulings as a midlevel appellate judge.

Just a week ago, it appeared a vote on LaSalle by the full Senate might never happen.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last month, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 10-9 against sending the nomination to the full Senate and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) declared the process over.

But Hochul, Republicans and many legal scholars said the state constitution mandates a full Senate vote on a Court of Appeals nominee. Last week, with Hochul still mulling legal action, Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) filed a lawsuit, seeking constitutional clarification.

Palumbo is the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee.

When a state court signaled it would take up an expedited schedule on the matter, Senate Democrats changed strategy, seeking to short-circuit the lawsuit by holding an immediate vote.