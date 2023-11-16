Clean Slate Act would seal some criminal records after sentence served

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the “Clean Slate Act” Thursday, which would automatically seal the records of most convicted people after they have served their sentence and stayed out of trouble for certain periods of time.

Under the new law, the wait period before sealing a record will be three years after completing a sentence for a misdemeanor, eight for a felony.

The most serious type of felony — known as “class A,” which includes murder and other charges — would never be eligible for sealing. Nor would any sex or domestic terrorism crimes. Fields such as law enforcement and education would still have access to the records.

“You only get this if you’ve turned your life around,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul at a signing ceremony in Brooklyn. She said it would give people a chance to get a job “without having that scarlet letter on their foreheads that says, ‘I can’t work.’ ”

The measure was a win for advocacy groups, progressive Democrats and some labor and business groups that had been pushing for it for years. They said that it would give a “clean slate” to those who have paid their debt to society and that a past criminal conviction shouldn’t hamper attempts to secure jobs or housing.

Opponents — such as the statewide district attorneys’ association and Republicans in the State Legislature — contended the sealing of records shouldn’t be automatic and should include judicial oversight, among other things.

The governor said New York has “lagged behind other states” — including conservative ones such as Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah — that have provided routes for sealing criminal records.

“They are showing it works,” Hochul said. “When you give people jobs, they don’t commit crimes.”

In contrast, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski) said: “We all believe in second chances, but unilaterally sealing criminal records is hardly the way to go about it.

“New York State already had processes in place for judges to seal criminal convictions,” he added. “But without input from judges, victims or prosecutors, Albany Democrats took it upon themselves to hide vicious and violent crimes from background checks.”