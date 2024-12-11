New state laws seek to improve access to child care, mandate diaper companies disclose ingredients

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a series of bills Wednesday, enacting laws that require labels of diapers to include a list of ingredients, and aim to improve access to child care for working parents and to doulas for expectant mothers.

"By addressing costs and expanding access to essential services, we're ensuring that every parent has the tools they need to thrive," Hochul said in a news release Wednesday. The governor said her budget has invested $1.8 billion in child care in the past year.

Hochul signed a bill sponsored by Sen. Cordell Cleare (D-Harlem) and Assemb. Linda B. Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) that will require diaper ingredients to be listed on packaging.

Rosenthal said it is the first law of its kind in the nation. She said organic compounds, phthalates, formaldehyde and other chemicals have been found in disposable diapers, which can lead to physical and cognitive development problems, including organ damage.

The law also applies to adult diapers. The labels must also disclose any synthetic diapers, perfumes or dyes known to cause rashes or irritation,

Rosenthal said in a statement released from her office: "Children are directly exposed to the various chemicals and ingredients used in diapers for years, but until now consumers have been kept in the dark about the list and nature of ingredients."

Hochul also signed a law requiring social services districts to use a presumptive eligibility standard for giving out temporary child care subsidies.

The law, sponsored by Sen. Samra Brouk (D-Rochester) and Assemb. Sarah Clark (D-Rochester) allows social services to utilize child care and development block grant funding for child care assistance. Brouk said the law reduces the waiting period to make families eligible.

"Ensuring all families have access to child care assistance is essential to a thriving economy," Clark said in a statement in the release. "Parents shouldn’t have to pay out-of-pocket or scramble to cover child care needs while paperwork is processed."

Another bill, cosponsored by Assemb. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont) and Sen. Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn) allows expectant mothers access to doulas during delivery or postdelivery care.

"Ensuring access to doulas in health care facilities is a vital step in improving maternal health for families across New York," Solages said in a statement in the release.

The package of laws also contains one that requires private health insurers to cover neuropsychological exams to diagnose dyslexia, once a physician has supplied a referral.