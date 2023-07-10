'Historic' rainfall overwhelms New York roads, forces evacuations

Epic rainfall of nearly 9 inches over 24 hours washed out and collapsed roads in the Hudson Valley, halted passenger and freight rail service, forced evacuations and resulted in the death of a woman who tried to flee her home as floodwaters closed in, state officials said Monday.

“This was a frightening, life-threatening experience,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a storm briefing Monday morning on a muddy street in Highland Falls, one of the hardest hit areas.

Surrounded by local, state and military officials, Hochul described a “historic” amount of rain that sent “cars swirling in our streets” and “devastated” communities through the valley.

“You only need to walk through the streets to see in the pain in people’s eyes,” the governor said.

She said it was the just the second time in history the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area.

“Nine inches of rain in this community,” Hochul said. “They’re calling this a ‘1,000-year event.’”

Amtrak, Metro North and CSX freight all had service interruptions. Metro North officials said the flooding washed out tracks along the Hudson line north of Croton-Harmon.

State Police evacuated more than 700 train passengers in Putnam County.

Roads were closed in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties. Flights were canceled at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports.

There has been one reported fatality: a 35-year-old Orange County woman whose house was being surrounded by water.

The force of the flooding dislodged boulders that rammed her house, officials said.

She “came out, seeing her house was taking on too much water,” Hochul said. “Was with her dog and her fiancé, [who] literally saw her swept away.”

The woman’s remains were found in at the bottom of a ravine, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said.

Neuhaus described scenes of cars abandoned along State Route 9W on the west side of the Hudson River, with a section of the road collapsed between Cornwall and West Point, home of the U.S. Military Academy. He said a local wastewater treatment plant “had been compromised.”

Neuhaus said he probably couldn’t give an accurate number of distress calls local officials handled.

“This morning, we had 50 calls that were significant, but I think many more were just not reported,” Neuhaus said. “I think the number of calls, you can’t even count at this point.”

West Point personnel assisted with home rescues, including at an apartment complex for seniors, Hochul said.

“Not going to foreign lands to save people but right here in their own backyard,” Hochul said. She added the state will “help rebuild” damage at West Point, but didn’t give specifics.

The governor announced a state of emergency for Orange County, and officials also were seeking a similar fedral declaration to expedite aid and assistance.

The storm already has wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage, officials said.

With The Associated Press