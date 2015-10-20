Transgender student named homecoming queen in New Jersey school

A transgender student who was named the homecoming queen at a Trenton high school says her victory shows "it's 2015 and things are changing and progressing."

Jae Irizarry tells The Times of Trenton that she was initially reluctant to enter the competition because she was born a male. She has been identifying as a female for about a year. But the 17-year-old says friends and teachers encouraged her to enter.

She was crowned Saturday night at a Trenton Central High football game after a vote of students.

Principal Hope Grant says the victory was no joke and shows that the school encourages students to be themselves.