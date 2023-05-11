Supreme Court tosses Percoco, Ciminelli convictions in 'Buffalo Billion' case

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned two convictions cases Thursday linked to the term of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, taking another step to limit public-corruption prosecutions.

The nation’s top court tossed convictions of Joseph Percoco, the one-time top aide to Cuomo, and Louis Ciminelli, one of the contractors in the “Buffalo Billion” economic development initiative.

In each instance, the court said instructions given to the Percoco and Ciminelli juries were erroneously broad about what it means to defraud and what constitutes graft. It’s the latest in a string of rulings in which the court narrowed the reach of federal public corruption laws.

Percoco, Cuomo’s former executive deputy, was convicted in 2018 for receiving $300,000 in payments from developers and an energy company executive in exchange for exercising his clout with the Cuomo administration. Percoco had left the administration and was a private consultant at the time he was charged.

He began a six-year sentence in March 2019 but was granted early release from prison in December 2021.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ciminelli, a Buffalo-based developer, was convicted of wire fraud in a separate trial that stemmed from the same federal investigation of development projects and the Cuomo administration.

Prosecutors said Ciminelli and others conspired to rig a bidding process to ensure he landed lucrative projects. He’d been sentenced to a 28-month prison term.