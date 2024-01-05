Hochul proposes plan for more pools to cool off, teach swimming lessons

ALBANY -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said she wants to open more swimming pools statewide at parks — and even within rivers by building “floating pools” — to provide more spots to cool off, improve New Yorkers' health and save lives. Her plan would cost the state $12 million and New York City $4 million to build more pools in parks. The plan also calls for “pop-up pools” to be erected above ground temporarily on sweltering summer days. New York City Mayor Eric Adams supports the proposals. The proposals are part of Hochul’s State of the State address that will be presented Tuesday. Hochul's plan also includes a two-year project that would cost $60 million to create “floating pools” in rivers and other waterways. New technology would filter river water into an enclosed pool for swimmers, particularly in the outer boroughs where few traditional pools are located. The pools could be in place and tested this summer and open to the public the following summer, she said. The governor did not provide further details. “Having come across the hottest summer on record last summer, (pools) are a place where people can finally get some refuge from the scorching heat – and we are going to get more of that,” she said. But Hochul, who said she swims daily, said her proposal has another purpose: To teach more youths to swim and avoid the tragic stories of drownings that have disproportionately taken the lives of minority residents of the city. Adams said the proposal is a matter of equity for many families in neighborhoods that have no access to pools or swimming lessons. The proposal also would provide state grants to local governments to double the number of water safety programs and hire more lifeguards to teach swimming lessons. The grants would be aimed at attracting more youths and adults into the jobs. “We’ve got to end this tragic cycle,” Hochul said.

