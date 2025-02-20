Gov. Hochul won't remove NYC Mayor Adams from office right now, report says

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to propose several restrictions on New York City Mayor Eric Adams, but won’t at this time remove him from office following allegations of a deal with President Donald Trump to end a federal corruption investigation, according to a published report.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Hochul will make the proposals to the City Council. The proposals include creating a state deputy inspector general for New York City and state funding that could be used to sue the federal government over actions that could harm the city if Adams refuses to sue the Trump administration.

The state funding would allow the city comptroller, public advocate and city council speaker to hire outside counsel to sue the Trump administration, the Times reported. The proposals are also expected to include state funding for state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to examine the city’s finances.

The Times cited sources that weren’t named who were familiar with the governor’s thinking.

A Hochul spokesman told Newsday the governor planned a late afternoon news conference, but wouldn’t comment on the Times article.

Hochul has the power under the state constitution and the city charter to remove Adams, but so far has not moved to take what would be a historic measure.

Several high-ranking Democratic leaders have called for Adams to resign or for Hochul to remove him from office. The Democrats accuse Adams of making a deal with Trump for a crackdown on immigration that conflicts with city and state laws in order to end the U.S. Justice Department investigation into Adams campaign fundraising and spending.

That federal investigation was initiated during the administration of former Democratic President Joe Biden.

Adams has denied the accusations and said he won’t resign.

The U.S. Justice Department during Trump’s administration has moved to suspend its investigation into Adams, while retaining the authority to pursue the charges at a later time. Soon after, Adams announced the city would work more closely with federal immigration enforcement officials,

A federal judge must approve the Justice Department’s request to drop the federal investigation against Adams.

A Manhattan federal court judge has promised to rule quickly on a Justice Department request to dismiss the public corruption charges against Adams.

District Court Judge Dale Ho said Wednesday that he wanted to consider "everything appropriate" before making his decision, but acknowledged that he has limited power to deny the request.

In Albany, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said he’s not ready to join several top Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers), in calling for Adams to resign or be removed from office.

"I’m not there yet" Heastie said in interview with CNN News Central.

Heastie said he believes resigning from public office is "a matter of their conscience and their self-inflection and what they feel with their constituency."

— With Janon Fisher