Gov. Hochul assembles NY team after fires at energy storage facilities

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday activated state agencies to examine energy storage facilities statewide after a fire in Suffolk County in late May and two others statewide this week.

In May, a $55 million storage battery in East Hampton capable of supplying power to 5,000 customers was damaged in a fire that has put the facility out of commission for months. Since then, fires have also erupted at energy storage facilities in Jefferson and Orange counties. No serious injuries have been reported

Several state agencies working together will examine the causes of the fire, make sure fire-suppression systems were adequate and ensure that firefighters are trained in responding to the fires. Fires had been rare at energy storage facilities, according to Hochul’s office.

“The Working Group will collaborate with first responders and local leaders to identify best practices, address potential risks to public safety, and ensure energy storage sites across New York are safe and effective,” Hochul said Friday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said there has been a dramatic increase in the use of storage batteries nationwide in residential, commercial and utility systems that collect solar power.

“These lithium cells can experience thermal runaway which causes them to release very hot flammable, toxic gases. In large storage systems, failure of one lithium cell can cascade to include hundreds of individual cells,” FEMA says on its website. “The hot flammable gases can result in an explosion, or a very difficult-to-extinguish fire.”

These batteries at solar energy farms are an important part of efforts to curb global warming. The energy storage facilities can replace diesel power generators and can store wind and solar energy for use when there is no wind or sunshine.

The group of state agencies taking on the task will reach out to national experts to examine causes and solutions.

The Orange County fire was on school grounds in Warwick on Thursday and kept emergency crews working on a Friday.

The large fire near Watertown in Jefferson County produced smoke that may cause health risks and should be avoided, Hochul said.