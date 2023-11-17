Panel to vote on recommendations for LIPA to become fully public utility

A state commission is expected to vote Friday on whether to accept a final report and proposed legislation on the future of LIPA as a fully public utility, one that projects annual savings of upward of $80 million and a bigger role for an expanded, and paid, LIPA board.

The vote will culminate more than a year of work by the state-financed commission, which this week finalized recommendations for the future structure of the LIPA board and the involvement of the state comptroller in reviewing LIPA contracts. It recommends a continued role for the state Department of Public Service in reviewing LIPA.

Eight state Assembly and Senate members are scheduled to meet at Hofstra University at 3 p.m. Friday to accept the report and vote on whether or not to press forward with proposed legislation. Newsday obtained details of the proposed legislation.

Among provisions in the bill is an expansion of the LIPA board from its current nine members to 13, with no entity having outsized control of appointments. The current board is made up of five appointments by the governor and two each by the state Assembly and Senate leaders.

Under the new structure, the governor, the Assembly and the Senate would each have two board appointments. Nassau and Suffolk County leaders also would get two appointments, while New York City, a union representing 1,500 utility workers and a new 26-person stakeholder committee would each get one appointment. Each of the 13 board members would have a vote on LIPA matters.

Board members would for the first time receive compensation for their board roles — $25,000 a year — and each would serve a staggered five-year term. LIPA board members have not previously been paid.

The legislation would define the areas and level of expertise required of LIPA employees, executives and consultants, and ensure that employees remain entitled to existing pension benefits.

The legislation would leave the level of comptroller scrutiny of utility contracts to future negotiations between LIPA and the state comptroller's office. It would provide an exemption from pre-audit and bidding requirements for emergency and short-term public power purchases, to allow LIPA flexibility to deal with emergencies.

The plan foresees LIPA taking over operational control of the Long Island grid from PSEG on Jan. 1, 2026, a day after PSEG’s current contract expires. Most of the $50 million to $80 million in annual savings from the plan comes from discontinuing the approximately $80 million paid in management fees and incentives to PSEG each year for a team of 19 managers. Most of the savings would go toward lowering rates, the commission has said, but LIPA is projected to see other operational savings by the transition.

The plan involves transferring “ownership” of the operating entity behind the grid, called ServCo, to LIPA from PSEG. That entity employs around 1,400 unionized workers who under the plan would remain unionized members of Local 1049 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Patrick Guidice, business manager of the union, said Thursday that he’d been briefed on the plan and was satisfied that it contained protections to maintain the wages, benefits and pensions he demanded in public briefings and meetings leading up to the final report. He had also asked that the union receive a voting seat on the board, a concession that was made late Thursday, two people familiar with the talks said.

PSEG has publicly opposed the plan, saying that the current public-private partnership has worked best for Long Island ratepayers, despite its failures during Tropical Storm Isaias and in recent performance report cards. As Newsday has reported, PSEG has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying against the proposal.

LIPA and its board have taken no official position on the plan, but some trustees have expressed support for it. One supporter was Mark Fischl, the board vice chairman whom Gov. Kathy Hochul this week removed from that position.

Hochul approved initial funding for the commission in 2022 but has taken no official position on the plan to convert LIPA to a fully public entity. On Monday, she appointed three new members to LIPA’s board, including former Public Service Commissioner Tracey Edwards, and former National Grid/KeySpan executive vice president David Manning.

A spokeswoman for Hochul didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.