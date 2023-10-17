Hochul, 16 other governors set to fly to Israel in bipartisan show of support

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul and 16 other governors were scheduled to fly to Israel on Tuesday in a bipartisan show of support for the Jewish state and to urge the U.S. Congress to help pay for added security at synagogues and mosques following the attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorist group on Oct. 7.

“I plan to meet with diplomatic leaders and communities who have been devastated by the horrific Hamas attacks,” Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. “The bonds between America and Israel are unbreakable — now and forever.”

“I recognize we have a unique and solemn responsibility to support Israel during this critical moment,” Hochul said. “I'm proud to stand with my fellow governors to show our support for Israel, and grateful to my colleagues for their bold moral leadership."

Tuesday morning she was in the White House meeting with President Biden's chief of staff, Jeff Zients, a Hochul spokesman said. She planned to fly to Israel after that briefing.

The letter from governors, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, to congressional leaders released Tuesday commended Biden’s quick order to send military assistance to Israel, a move that has drawn support from congressional members from both parties.

“We urge immediate and continued U.S. aid to Israel in the weeks and months to come,” Hochul said. “We also urge the Senate to swiftly confirm nominees to key diplomatic roles in the region, including ambassador roles in Israel, Egypt, Lebanon, Oman, and Kuwait as well as move forward with consideration of all pending military nominations and promotions to ensure that our most experienced leaders are occupying the most important jobs for our national defense.”

Hochul also said Washington needs to make sure states and local governments are given enough funding “to support activities and programs to ensure resources to safeguard houses of worship and religious-affiliated groups are available to combat antisemitism at home.”

There have been several protests in New York for and against Israel since the attacks.

In New York, which includes the biggest population of Jewish people outside Israel, leaders of both parties are supporting Israel.

“Anyone who’s seen the images of Hamas’ depraved attack on civilians understands the importance of highlighting our support for Israel,” said Will Barclay (R-Pulaski), the Assembly’s minority leader.