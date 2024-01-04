Hochul seeks paid time off for pregnant workers to go to prenatal medical visits

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday called for more paid time off from jobs for pregnant workers to attend prenatal medical appointments as part of a package of proposals to reverse an increase in deaths of newborns and mothers.

The expansion of the state’s Paid Family Leave law, if approved by the State Legislature, would provide up to 40 hours of paid leave to attend prenatal medical appointments during the months of pregnancy. Currently, paid leave under law isn’t available to families until four weeks before a child’s birth and only after a seven-day waiting period.

Hochul said women now have to choose between prenatal medical visits and the hours of pay they would lose. She said minority families in lower-income households have the most need for her proposals, noting that the rise in death rates of women and newborns in those communities is most acute.

“It’s shocking,” Hochul said at a news conference at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn. “It demands a response from every level of government.”

Hochul said her prenatal paid-leave measure and other provisions in mother-and-infant proposal Thursday will be part of her State of the State speech Tuesday.

Hochul and her staff didn’t release the cost to employers and workers. More details are expected with Tuesday’s State of the State address. But costs may not be revealed until Jan. 16, when Hochul releases her budget proposal to the Legislature.

“We would like to see a measured approach to expanding Paid Family Leave policies before implementing more burdens,” said Patrick Bailey of the state Business Council. Bailey said the state should consider eliminating its extended paid sick leave law for workers who contract COVID19. That would “make it more manageable for businesses to adjust to anything new the state implements moving forward,” Bailey said.

