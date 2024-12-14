Gov. Hochul signs bill setting maximum school classroom temperatures at 88 degrees

ALBANY — School districts starting in September will need to ensure classrooms stay below maximum temperature levels and in extreme cases may start canceling school for "heat days" under a bill signed into law by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul late Friday night.

The law aims to protect the health of students and staff as schools statewide and on Long Island have faced rising temperatures in recent years as a result of climate change.

The law, which takes effect Sept. 1, would set a maximum temperature, requiring public schools to take action, such as turning on fans and pulling down blinds if room temperatures reach 82 degrees. If temperatures hit 88 degrees, students and staff would not be allowed to occupy the space and would have to either move to another, or students would have to be sent home, according to the law.

"I recognize the urgent need to ensure our students, teachers and other school personnel are safe in the school building, and I fully support the goals of this legislation," Hochul wrote in an approval memo. "Our climate is changing and the number of warmer days during the school year is increasing."

Hochul signed the legislation, contingent on technical changes agreed upon with state legislative leaders, to clarify the process for school districts to determine how to manage learning on extreme heat condition days. The agreed-upon amendments are expected to be taken up next legislative session. Flexibility will ensure the law "can accommodate the unique conditions" in each of the state’s 4,400 public schools, Hochul said.

The approval of the legislation was lauded by the state’s largest teachers union as a "monumental step forward."

"Governor Hochul's decision to sign this bill into law reflects a commitment to ensuring our classrooms are conducive to learning — not sweltering saunas," said Melinda Person, president of the New York State United Teachers, which represents nearly 700,000 members, in a statement.

Sen. James Skoufis (D-Cornwall), the bills' Senate sponsor, in a statement Saturday applauded the governor for signing the bill, saying cooling is "increasingly a necessity as each year gets warmer than the last."

State law had previously only imposed a minimum classroom temperature of 65 degrees.

Health experts say increased heat can not only adversely affect the health of students, but also their mental health and ability to learn.

The law requires school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services, known as BOCES, to develop policies for extreme heat conditions in educational and support service spaces. Certain areas, such as kitchens, are not included.

The law doesn’t expressly say districts need to install air conditioning, but they may decide to do so to comply.

Districts can use state building aid, but if more funding is needed, Assemb. Chris Eachus (D-Central Valley), the bill’s Assembly sponsor, previously told Newsday he would support a push for more aid in next year's state budget process.

Some education groups, including superintendents, school business officials and school boards, previously voiced concerns with the implementation of the legislation, though they were supportive of efforts to keep students and staff safe.

Among their concerns was sending students home based on a momentary temperature change, particularly when homes may be hotter than the school.

They also were concerned with disruptions to the school calendar. Districts by law are required to be in session for 180 days or risk losing state aid.

"We are appreciative that the governor acknowledged some of those challenges, and we look forward to continued discussions to best support healthy and productive learning environments for our students and staff," Brian Fessler, director of governmental relations for the New York State School Boards Association, told Newsday.